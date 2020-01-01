 Loading…
  5. Grapefruit Kush Airo Pro Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Grapefruit Kush Airo Pro Cartridge 1g

by Harmony Farms

About this product

Grapefruit Kush

Grapefruit Kush

Grapefruit Kush

This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains.  Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.

About this brand

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.