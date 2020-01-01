 Loading…
Harmony Farms

Bred by Hesperides Genetics out of Washington State, Ivan crosses Cotton Purple Chem, Granddaddy Purple, and (Chemdog x Original Glue). The plant produces deep purple buds that are as sticky as they are pungent. Aromas and flavors are funky, backed by citrus notes. The high is heavy, yet manageable.

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.