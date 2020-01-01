Lavender Jones
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Hesperides Genetics out of Washington State, Ivan crosses Cotton Purple Chem, Granddaddy Purple, and (Chemdog x Original Glue). The plant produces deep purple buds that are as sticky as they are pungent. Aromas and flavors are funky, backed by citrus notes. The high is heavy, yet manageable.