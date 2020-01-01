 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Kosher Kush Airo Pro Cartridge 1g

by Harmony Farms

When it comes to Oil, you reap what you grow. At Harmony we use only pure CO2 to create our oil, free from any hydrocarbon solvents. We run strain specific batch extractions with the highest grade material to get the purest, best tasting oil possible. Next we refine the oil through a cold filtration process which removes all the plant waxes and impurities. We then gently heat the oil to activate all the cannabinoids, making it highly ingestible or ready for topical use. -- We never use anything artificial like propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or polyethylene glycol. Harmony Farms CO2 oil comes in pre-filled vape cartridges with the lowest failure rate in the industry. We also package our tasty oil in a Push Drop refill container for easy refilling, dabbing, or ingesting. Best of all Harmony Farms CO2 oil is extremely potent giving you the best tickle for the nickel!

About this strain

Kosher Kush

  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

About this brand

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.