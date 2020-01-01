 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Night Rider Airo Pro cartridge 1g - Harmony Farms

Night Rider Airo Pro cartridge 1g - Harmony Farms

by Harmony Farms

Write a review
Harmony Farms Concentrates Cartridges Night Rider Airo Pro cartridge 1g - Harmony Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

• Indica • Night Rider • Sugar Plum • Pure Distillate Oil • Naturally Flavored • High Potency The AiroPro cartridge is more than a stylish magnet, it’s the first vessel of its kind. The secured mouthpiece and filling septum minimize the possibility of leakage, something which has been a common issue among older model vaporizers. Considering that risk of accidental exposure, to children or pets for example, the AiroPro cartridge was built for safety as well as durability. Free from a traditional wick and coil setup, AiroPro cartridges adopted ceramic reactor technology to serve as the heating element. Unmatched thermal precision ensures concentrates are always vaporized at the proper temperature. This preserves the flavor of concentrates and prevents them from burning. The silver-plated magnetic base makes exchanging cartridges a snap, while ensuring a solid connection every time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Harmony Farms Logo
As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.