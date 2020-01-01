 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple Diesel Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Harmony Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Pineapple Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.

About this brand

Harmony Farms Logo
As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.