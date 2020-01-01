 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Super Silver Haze (SSH) Cartridge

by Harmony Farms

Pineapple Super Silver Haze (SSH) Cartridge

About this product

Pineapple Super Silver Haze (SSH) Cartridge by Harmony Farms

About this strain

Pineapple Super Silver Haze

Pineapple Super Silver Haze

Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.

About this brand

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.