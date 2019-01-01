Purple Alien OG Airo Pro Cartridge
Purple Alien OG Airo Pro Cartridge by Harmony Farms
About this strain
Purple Alien OG
Purple Alien OG was created after crossing a male of Alien Kush with the heavy effects of Tahoe OG. Known for having beautiful dark purple leaves and being covered in trichomes, Purple Alien OG produces thick cone-shaped buds. Tones of pine, earth, and citrus combine to create a pungent flavor with powerful relaxing effects that are often recommended to those with symptoms of insomnia, nausea, and chronic pain.