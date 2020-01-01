Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Purple Alien OG Cartridge by Harmony Farms
Be the first to review this product.
Purple Alien OG was created after crossing a male of Alien Kush with the heavy effects of Tahoe OG. Known for having beautiful dark purple leaves and being covered in trichomes, Purple Alien OG produces thick cone-shaped buds. Tones of pine, earth, and citrus combine to create a pungent flavor with powerful relaxing effects that are often recommended to those with symptoms of insomnia, nausea, and chronic pain.