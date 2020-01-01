 Loading…

Purple Arrow Airo Pro CO2 Cartridge 1g

by Harmony Farms

About this strain

Purple Arrow

Purple Arrow
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

When it comes to knocking out pain, no medical strain hits the target quite like Purple Arrow. This hybrid provides effective relief for severe pain while simultaneously inducing a sense of uplift and euphoria. Extremely well-rounded, Purple Arrow is potent without causing that over-medicated feeling of some pain relief strains. The uniqueness of this strain is complemented by its earthy aroma. Fragrant, herbal, and a little sweet, this strain tastes almost as good as it feels. When you need immediate relief and would like to stay off the couch, Purple Arrow is a fantastic choice.

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.