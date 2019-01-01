 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Purple Arrow High Terp Cartridge 0.5g

by Harmony Farms

Purple Arrow

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

When it comes to knocking out pain, no medical strain hits the target quite like Purple Arrow. This hybrid provides effective relief for severe pain while simultaneously inducing a sense of uplift and euphoria. Extremely well-rounded, Purple Arrow is potent without causing that over-medicated feeling of some pain relief strains. The uniqueness of this strain is complemented by its earthy aroma. Fragrant, herbal, and a little sweet, this strain tastes almost as good as it feels. When you need immediate relief and would like to stay off the couch, Purple Arrow is a fantastic choice.

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.