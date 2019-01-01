 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sumatran Sunrise Blood Orange Indigo Pro Cartridge 0.5g

Sumatran Sunrise Blood Orange Indigo Pro Cartridge 0.5g

by Harmony Farms

Write a review
Harmony Farms Concentrates Cartridges Sumatran Sunrise Blood Orange Indigo Pro Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Harmony Farms and IndigoPro have come together to bring you the finest vaporizer with the highest quality oils on the market. The IndigoPro vaporizer delivers the ideal vaping experience with 3-5 times more vapor than the competitors. Designed specially for cannabis, the IndigoPro cartridges use a revolutionary ceramic atomizer, connect magnetically, and are color coded for easy identification. When activated the battery vibrates discreetly without drawing attention, and has a built in LED charge indicator. Made from high quality materials IndigoPro is resistant to leaking and virtually indestructible.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Harmony Farms Logo
As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.