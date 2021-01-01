Hybrid
Sundae Driver Airo Pro 0.5g
by Harmony Farms
About this product
Sundae Driver Airo Pro 0.5g by Harmony Farms
About this brand
Harmony Farms
As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.
About this strain
Sundae Driver
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Sundae Driver is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.