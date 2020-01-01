 Loading…
  5. Tropic Thunder Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Tropic Thunder Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g

by Harmony Farms

About this strain

Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms. 

About this brand

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.