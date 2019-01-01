About this product
The Green C is a balanced mood elevator that can relax your mind and body, while boosting your creativity. Green C is a great daytime/late afternoon strain with a flavor palette of a mango-fruit, lemon flower smoothie with a hint of lavender and black pepper. Dominant Terpenes: - Nerolidol - Beta-Caryophyllene - Limonene - Linalool - Myrcene 50/50 Indica/Sativa
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.