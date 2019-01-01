 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tangilope

by Harmony Grow

Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower Tangilope
Tangilope is a combination of some of DNA Genetics’ best sativas; Tangie, Cannalope and Chocolate Thai. All are renowned for their complex Terpene profiles. This is a medicine that wakes the senses and evokes joyfulness, contentment and creativity, making it a perfect daytime selection. The Tangilope is a trail mix of flavor with dried orange, mango, coconut and carob chips, with the occasional cashew to ground the flavor.

We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.