Body Cream | СBD 200mg

by Harmonycanna

About this product

Sooth and care for your skin with Harmonycanna's Body Cream. The moment this miracle balm contacts warm skin it melts instantly and completely. Bringing soothing support to even the driest skin. With hydrating beeswax, shea butter, organic jojoba oil, soothing lavender, and chamomile – this balm is truly magical from top to bottom and provides a big bang in one little balm! INGREDIENT SUPERSTARS: Meadowfoam Seed, Grapeseed, & Rosehip Oils Lavender, Chamomile & Calendula Essential Oils Organic Jojoba Oil Vitamin E True Full Spectrum CBD Resin DIRECTIONS FOR USE: Apply to clean dry area of the skin. Allow to absorb into the skin and reapply as needed. SIZE: 2oz (60ml) CBD CONTENT: 200mg FRIENDLY INGREDIENTS: Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Lavender Flower Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Organic Calendula Flower Extract, Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Tea Tree Leaf Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Full Spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) Live Resin.

About this brand

Through our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Harmonycanna offers a modern perspective on medicine and self-care. Harmonycanna is committed to your well being, nothing is more important to us than your health. Our products are never tested on animals, only our family, ​and friends.