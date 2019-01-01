About this product

FULL SPECTRUM LIVE RESIN DERIVED GEL CAPSULES Produced using a non‐destructive process concentrating all cannabinoids and unaltered terpene profile resulting in Natural Full Spectrum CBD Live Resin which is further refined in fractionated coconut oil. Delivering 25mg of CBD in combination with other cannabinoids, rich in natural cannabis-derived plant terpenes myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene, humulene, and ocimene. CBD capsules or softgels can be a convenient way to take this popular supplement. There’s no need to taste the hemp, and you avoid the sugar found in edibles like CBD gummies. Taking a capsule can be very discreet as well, since most of these capsules simply look like any other over-the-counter supplement or vitamin. RECOMMENDED FOR: Anxiety & Stress Management Mood Improvement Sleep Issues HOW TO USE: This all‐natural blended oil is encapsulated in gelatin for a recommended initial dosage of 2 capsules per day. Expect anywhere from 15 to 40 minutes before the CBD will take effect. INGREDIENTS: Full spectrum CBD oil, MCT (coconut-based) oil CBD CONTENT: 25mg/capsule COUNT: 30 soft gel capsules FLAVOR: unflavored