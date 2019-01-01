About this product

Long day? Anxiety or emotional distress? Find comfort with Harmonycanna's Harmony Oil infused with the purest TRUE Full Spectrum CBD. We select ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best CBD oil possible, with no additives or fillers. Our oils are made of premium CBD extract and MTC oil. That’s it. RECOMMENDED FOR: Anxiety & Stress Management Mood Improvement Sleep Issues HOW TO USE: Since this product is concentrated, it's recommended to take it in small doses. Harmonycanna's oil comes with a built-in mL dropper and you control your dose. We recommend to start with about 1/4 of the dropper and hold the oil under your tongue for at least a minute to allow it to absorb, before swallowing the rest. Expect anywhere from 15 to 40 minutes before the CBD will take effect. CBD CONTENT: 250mg SIZE: 1fl oz (30ml) DROPPER: included FLAVOR: unflavored, mild natural hemp flavor. Sensitive to flavors? Feel free to mix into your favorite food or drink.