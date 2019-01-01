About this product

The highest dose of Harmonycanna's CBD Oil Drops for you to reach complete inner peace and to alleviate high stress and chronic pain. We select ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best CBD oil possible, with no additives or fillers. Our oils are made of premium CBD extract and MTC oil. That’s it. RECOMMENDED FOR: Chronic Pain High Levels of Anxiety & Stress Medium to High Levels of Joint Pain & Inflammation HOW TO USE: Since this product is concentrated, it's recommended to take it in small doses. Harmonycanna's oil comes with a built-in mL dropper and you control your dose. We recommend to start with about 1/4 of the dropper and hold the oil under your tongue for at least a minute to allow it to absorb, before swallowing the rest. Expect anywhere from 15 to 40 minutes before the CBD will take effect. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: CBD CONTENT: 1000mg SIZE: 1fl oz (30ml) DROPPER: included FLAVOR: unflavored, mild natural hemp flavor. Sensitive to flavors? Feel free to mix into your favorite food or drink.