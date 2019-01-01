 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…




Serenity Oil | CBD 1000mg

by Harmonycanna

$69.99MSRP

About this product

The highest dose of Harmonycanna's CBD Oil Drops for you to reach complete inner peace and to alleviate high stress and chronic pain. We select ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best CBD oil possible, with no additives or fillers. Our oils are made of premium CBD extract and MTC oil. That’s it. RECOMMENDED FOR: Chronic Pain High Levels of Anxiety & Stress Medium to High Levels of Joint Pain & Inflammation HOW TO USE: Since this product is concentrated, it's recommended to take it in small doses. Harmonycanna's oil comes with a built-in mL dropper and you control your dose. We recommend to start with about 1/4 of the dropper and hold the oil under your tongue for at least a minute to allow it to absorb, before swallowing the rest. Expect anywhere from 15 to 40 minutes before the CBD will take effect. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: CBD CONTENT: 1000mg SIZE: 1fl oz (30ml) DROPPER: included FLAVOR: unflavored, mild natural hemp flavor. Sensitive to flavors? Feel free to mix into your favorite food or drink.

About this brand

Through our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Harmonycanna offers a modern perspective on medicine and self-care. Harmonycanna is committed to your well being, nothing is more important to us than your health. Our products are never tested on animals, only our family, ​and friends.