Stress Balm | CBD 200mg

by Harmonycanna

$49.99MSRP

About this product

The pleasant scent relaxes and soothes the senses while the essential oils, botanicals, and hemp derived CBD melt away stress with essential oils, like soothing Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Lavender, and Chamomile Oils. Each one blended with perfect harmony into a beautiful base of Grape Seed Oil, Beeswax and Coconut Oil, which melts instantly into the skin, providing intense hydration and deep calming as warming essential oils release a serene scent profile. Breathe deeply and let the magic of essential oils do their trick! INGREDIENT SUPERSTARS: Grapeseed & Coconut Oils Rosemary, Ravensara, Helichrysum, and Lemongrass Essential Oils Beeswax True Full Spectrum CBD Resin DIRECTIONS FOR USE: Apply to neck, head, and temples. Avoid eyes and delicate areas. SIZE: 1oz (30ml) CBD CONTENT: 200mg

About this brand

Through our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Harmonycanna offers a modern perspective on medicine and self-care. Harmonycanna is committed to your well being, nothing is more important to us than your health. Our products are never tested on animals, only our family, ​and friends.