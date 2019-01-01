 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Vitamin C Facial Cream | CBD 50mg

Vitamin C Facial Cream | CBD 50mg

by Harmonycanna

Harmonycanna Hemp CBD Beauty Vitamin C Facial Cream | CBD 50mg

$39.99MSRP

About this product

INFUSED WITH 50MG CBD FULL SPECTRUM LIVE RESIN Vitamin C Facial Cream delivers high concentrations of valuable vitamin C esters directly to your skin on a daily bases. Provides support & balance. Brightens & revives dry, dull, listless skin. Contains soothing organic aloe, hydrating organic coconut oil, antioxidant‐rich organic blueberry, raspberry, cranberry extracts as well as omega 3 & 6. Enriched rosehip oil, clarifying white willow bark and more, all combine to create a gentle, yet effective daily use cream. INGREDIENT SUPERSTARS: Organic Coconut Oil Vitamins C & E Organic Blueberry Extracts Raspberry & Cranberry Extracts Rosehip Oil DIRECTIONS FOR USE: Moisturize your face and neck with Vitamin C Facial Cream every morning and/or night, after you cleanse and tone. Always moisturize your face and neck in upward motions. In every step of skin care, always use circular, upward motions with a gentle touch. SIZE: 1oz (30ml) CBD CONTENT: 50mg FRIENDLY INGREDIENTS: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Coconut Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Phenoxyethanol, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Green Clay Extract, Organic Blueberry Fruit Extract, Organic Red Raspberry Fruit Extract, Organic Cranberry Fruit Extract, Organic White Willow Bark Extract, Rosehip Seed Oil, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Full Spectrum CBD Live Resin.

About this brand

Through our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Harmonycanna offers a modern perspective on medicine and self-care. Harmonycanna is committed to your well being, nothing is more important to us than your health. Our products are never tested on animals, only our family, ​and friends.