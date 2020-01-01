Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Dank Commander appears to be a Colorado-bred, noticeably aromatic, initially joyful, positive, body-soothing and appetite-stimulating, (most say) 70/30, Indica-Dominant, ultimately sleepy, evening hybrid union of (essentially) Catpiss and Rare Dankness #2. Consumers’ neighbors will be well-aware of this citrus, diesel, skunk and (oh yes) cat urine strain’s non-stealth pungency.
Be the first to review this product.