White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Also at 5 other stores nearby
Honey Bananas is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She leans heavily toward the indica side of the family, providing weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.
