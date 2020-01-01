 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Honey Bananas Reserve Tier

Honey Bananas Reserve Tier

by Harvest

Write a review
Harvest Cannabis Flower Honey Bananas Reserve Tier

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$160.00

Also at 5 other stores nearby

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Honey Bananas is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She leans heavily toward the indica side of the family, providing weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Honey Bananas

Honey Bananas
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

About this brand

Harvest Logo
Harvest House of Cannabis believes in improving lives through the goodness of cannabis. But we know not everybody is alike, and neither is cannabis. We’re here to help you find your favorite strain, products, and delivery methods, whether you’re a medical patient or a recreational consumer. Visit a Harvest location near you, and let our highly trained staff help find the right cannabis for you!