 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Motorbreath
Hybrid

Motorbreath

by Harvest

Write a review
Harvest Cannabis Flower Motorbreath

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Motorbreath

Motorbreath
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

About this brand

Harvest Logo
Harvest House of Cannabis believes in improving lives through the goodness of cannabis. But we know not everybody is alike, and neither is cannabis. We’re here to help you find your favorite strain, products, and delivery methods, whether you’re a medical patient or a recreational consumer. Visit a Harvest location near you, and let our highly trained staff help find the right cannabis for you!