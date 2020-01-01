 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Premium Sour Diesel

Premium Sour Diesel

by Harvest

Write a review
Harvest Cannabis Flower Premium Sour Diesel

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$40.00

Also at 5 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

Premium Sour Diesel by Harvest

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Harvest Logo
Harvest House of Cannabis believes in improving lives through the goodness of cannabis. But we know not everybody is alike, and neither is cannabis. We’re here to help you find your favorite strain, products, and delivery methods, whether you’re a medical patient or a recreational consumer. Visit a Harvest location near you, and let our highly trained staff help find the right cannabis for you!