Premium Tier Vanilla Frost

by Harvest

Harvest Cannabis Flower Premium Tier Vanilla Frost

About this product

About this strain

Vanilla Frosting

Vanilla Frosting

Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.

About this brand

Harvest Logo
Harvest House of Cannabis believes in improving lives through the goodness of cannabis. But we know not everybody is alike, and neither is cannabis. We’re here to help you find your favorite strain, products, and delivery methods, whether you’re a medical patient or a recreational consumer. Visit a Harvest location near you, and let our highly trained staff help find the right cannabis for you!