  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Querkle Pre-rolls 1g 2-pack

Querkle Pre-rolls 1g 2-pack

by Harvest

Harvest Cannabis Pre-rolls Querkle Pre-rolls 1g 2-pack

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$15.00
  • at GreenLabs
  • Closed until 10:00 AM
  • 49.8 miles away
About this product

About this strain

Querkle

Querkle
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A cross between Purple Urkle and Space Queen, Querkle from Subcool's The Dank is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that carries a strong grape and berry aroma. Querkle blooms with vibrant lavender hues and a heavy dusting of crystal resin that blankets its bulky colas in a frost-like coat. Heavily euphoric and cerebral, Querkle may be used during the day but is ideal for evening use as it relaxes muscles and guides the mind into sleep.

About this brand

Harvest Logo
Harvest House of Cannabis believes in improving lives through the goodness of cannabis. But we know not everybody is alike, and neither is cannabis. We’re here to help you find your favorite strain, products, and delivery methods, whether you’re a medical patient or a recreational consumer. Visit a Harvest location near you, and let our highly trained staff help find the right cannabis for you!