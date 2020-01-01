 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Reserve Blue Dream

Reserve Blue Dream

by Harvest

Write a review
Harvest Cannabis Flower Reserve Blue Dream

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
20.01%
CBD
0.0%
$45.00

Store updated

About this product

Reserve Blue Dream by Harvest

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Harvest Logo
Harvest House of Cannabis believes in improving lives through the goodness of cannabis. But we know not everybody is alike, and neither is cannabis. We’re here to help you find your favorite strain, products, and delivery methods, whether you’re a medical patient or a recreational consumer. Visit a Harvest location near you, and let our highly trained staff help find the right cannabis for you!