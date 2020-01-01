 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Reserve Tier Soul Assassin

by Harvest

Harvest Cannabis Flower Reserve Tier Soul Assassin

About this product

About this strain

Soul Assassin OG is an OG Kush variety bred by the Soul Assassins Crew, a collective of musicians and artists affiliated with the hip hop group Cypress Hill. While the genetics remain unclassified, there have been rumblings through the underground that Lemon Thai is the mistress responsible for influencing OG Kush into its Soul Assassin OG offspring. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that produces smooth, expansive smoke with and aroma of pungent diesel and citrus fumes. Soul Assassin OG evokes sleepy, knockout indica effects that help silence any pain, stress, or tension from a long a day.

About this brand

Harvest Logo
Harvest House of Cannabis believes in improving lives through the goodness of cannabis. But we know not everybody is alike, and neither is cannabis. We’re here to help you find your favorite strain, products, and delivery methods, whether you’re a medical patient or a recreational consumer. Visit a Harvest location near you, and let our highly trained staff help find the right cannabis for you!