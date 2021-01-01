 Loading…

CLOWN x HashBone x Heavy Grass | Clowns Choice / Paradise Citrus 6 .5g Pre-rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Introducing CLOWN, crafted by Slipknot co-founder Shawn “clown” Crahan in partnership with HashBone and Heavy Grass. Clown's signature HashBone line contains a potent uplifting blend of 75% indica flower and 25% Paradise Citrus bubble hash with an amazing lab-tested THC level of 40%+ that is destined to appeal to his fans and connoisseurs alike! Like all HashBone pre-rolls, CLOWN is solventless. Branded with original artwork, this special edition pre-roll includes Clown’s Choice, a premium indica flower with an earthy citrus-rich flavor profile with sublime sedating effects. This is blended with Paradise Citrus, made from crossing Tropicana Cookies and Tina, adding another layer of full-body relaxation with happy head highs and citrusy notes of orchard-fresh sour orange. As clown says, "Remember, it's just medicine." Get This! 6 .5g HASH-INFUSED PRE-ROLLS SOLVENTLESS 75% TOP-SHELF FLOWER 25% COLD WATER BUBBLE HASH CHEMICAL-FREE PAPER

About this brand

HashBone Logo
At HashBone, it’s all about paying close attention to the details. That’s why we are solvent-free and control the whole process from seed to shelf, filtering out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We pride ourselves on only sourcing the best greenhouse flower from top California farms, never using solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weighing and hand-packing each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone makes people happy. HashBone Makes People Happy: HashBone is a solventless premium hash-infused pre-roll that features an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash – more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! Boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone is crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time. HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf, and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.

