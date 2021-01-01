 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. CrashBone by HashBone | Blue Diamond / Modifed Grapes | 1g pre roll
Indica

CrashBone by HashBone | Blue Diamond / Modifed Grapes | 1g pre roll

by HashBone

Write a review
HashBone Cannabis Pre-rolls CrashBone by HashBone | Blue Diamond / Modifed Grapes | 1g pre roll
HashBone Cannabis Pre-rolls CrashBone by HashBone | Blue Diamond / Modifed Grapes | 1g pre roll
HashBone Cannabis Pre-rolls CrashBone by HashBone | Blue Diamond / Modifed Grapes | 1g pre roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Introducing CrashBone by HashBone! CrashBone is our new line of premium infused pre-rolls that take it up another level by adding crumble for greater potency and flavor which will enhance your cannabis experience. This robust mashup includes HashBone's legendary artisanal hash-infused pre-roll with a kick that features a unique blend of top-shelf flower, ice water bubble hash, and high THC crumble - making CrashBone one of the most unique experiences you can have with an infused pre-roll in California! CrashBone - Elevate your high.

About this brand

HashBone Logo
At HashBone, it’s all about paying close attention to the details. That’s why we are solvent-free and control the whole process from seed to shelf, filtering out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We pride ourselves on only sourcing the best greenhouse flower from top California farms, never using solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weighing and hand-packing each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone makes people happy. HashBone Makes People Happy: HashBone is a solventless premium hash-infused pre-roll that features an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash – more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! Boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone is crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time. HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf, and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.

About this strain

Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Diamond is a mostly indica strain bred by BioQueen genetics. Although its exact parentage is unknown, Blue Diamond descends from an indica-dominant hybrid and inherits a hashy, earthy aroma. It finishes flowering quickly, rewarding growers with yields of large, chunky buds after eight weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review