HashBone | Cookins / Lemon Jack Hybrid 1G Pre-roll
by HashBoneWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Details: This hybrid strain can produce a talkative, goofy, and heady high, leaving you hyper-focused, stoned, and energized. 32.95% THC HashBone Makes People Happy: HashBone is a solventless premium hash-infused pre-roll that features an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash – more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! Boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone is crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time. HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf, and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.
About this brand
HashBone
About this strain
Lemon Jack
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
- Limonene
While Lemon Jack has yet to earn the reputation of its father, Jack Herer, this sativa deserves some respect. A potent strain featuring a distinct, chemical-like lemon smell, Lemon Jack has strong psychoactive effects. Focused and energizing, this strain’s effects draw from both its Jack Herer and Lemon Kush heritage. Like a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Jack is a daytime strain. Patients who suffer from headaches and fatigue tend to find relief with this strain, though it may not be the best choice for those who suffer from anxiety.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.