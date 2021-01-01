HashBone Wolfie | Orange Creamsicle / Blue Dream Hybrid | 1g pre-roll
by HashBoneWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Pre-roll details: This Wolfie comes packed with a full-bodied citrus sweet flavor and THC level of 25.74%. The HashBone Wolfie is a premium solventless 1g joint made with 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash, coated in full-spectrum cannabis oil, then rolled and dusted in hash. More potent and less messy than kief, the outer layer of ice water hash elevates the smoke for a smooth, tasty burn- right down to the last hit. The Wolfie is a beast of an infused pre-roll - one puff may blow your house down! HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.
About this brand
HashBone
About this strain
Orange Creamsicle
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content of 19%, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. According to growers, Orange Creamsicle is a heavy producer that has an average flowering time of 9 weeks. Orange Creamsicle buds feature stunning foliage of orange and white with a thick coating of resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.