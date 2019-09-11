crashtestkevin
on September 11th, 2019
Wow really cool innovative pipe design! So well crafted and thought out. The magnetic connection that allows for a brass screen/filter in the middle is brilliant!
$75.00MSRP
A completely new take on our Hybrid Pipe and Lava Tube. All the benefits of the PipeFarm System with a classic Chillum style bowl.
on September 10th, 2019
The quality is what stands out the most. Pipes have never really been my thing considering what's been out there for so many years - cheap metal, glass and wood variations that haven't changed much in years. When I got my pipe I didn't want to smoke out of it because it's so damn pretty. It smokes smoother and feels better in the hand than any pipe I've tried and with isopropyl alcohol it cleaned up to original beauty. Nice job Hawaii PipeFarm - I'll be back!
on September 7th, 2019
This is, hands down, the best I have ever purchased. Excellent craftsmanship. Easy to clean, durable, beautiful. I highly recommend this dude’s pipes!