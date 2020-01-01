About this product

425mg CBD / Zero THC / 30ml bottle Our Pet CBD may help ease your pet’s pain, inflammation or anxiety. This unique oil is fit for humans but formulated for pets. This means that your dog, cat, or other furry friend gets the same premium quality ingredients found across our full range of CBD oil tinctures. The difference is that we do not add flavors or terpenes that may disagree with your pet. We also include a measured glass dropper instead of a spray cap so that pets both big and small can easily receive the correct dosage. Ingredients: We use broad spectrum CBD from organic Hawaiian hemp. Broad spectrum CBD starts out as a full spectrum oil and then has all traces of THC removed to below lab detectable levels. The oil retains a full range of other cannabinoids for the entourage effect, but does not have THC, which is the psychoactive component in hemp and cannabis. This way, your pet gets the full mental and physical benefits of CBD without any risks of THC. The only other ingredient we add is naturally flavorless, certified organic Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil. MCTs found in coconut oil may assist digestion and improve brain function, especially in older dogs and cats.