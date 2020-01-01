 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. HAZE - Cherry Ice Live Resin Batter (H)

HAZE - Cherry Ice Live Resin Batter (H)

by HAZE Cannabis Co.

Write a review
HAZE Cannabis Co. Concentrates Solvent HAZE - Cherry Ice Live Resin Batter (H)

$55.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

HAZE Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis extraction company from Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in live and cured concentrates, this unique brand boasts connoisseur-quality products whilst maintaining prices attractive to the everyday consumer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HAZE Cannabis Co. Logo
Haze Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis company from Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in both live and cured concentrates, this unique brand boasts connoisseur-quality products whilst maintaining prices attractive to the everyday consumer. @hazecannaco #hazecannaco