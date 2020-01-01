 Loading…
  5. HAZE - Cookie Glue Cured Crumble (H/I)
Hybrid

HAZE - Cookie Glue Cured Crumble (H/I)

by HAZE Cannabis Co.

HAZE Cannabis Co. Concentrates Solvent HAZE - Cookie Glue Cured Crumble (H/I)

$35.00MSRP

About this product

HAZE Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis extraction company from Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in live and cured concentrates, this unique brand boasts connoisseur-quality products whilst maintaining prices attractive to the everyday consumer.

About this strain

Cookie Glue

Cookie Glue
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Two recent favorites come together in this cross by Equilibrium Genetics from Mendicino, California. Crossing Cookies with Glue Bx2, Cookie Glue increases the yield from Cookies, while also improving the trichome production and adding a gassy aroma. This strain remains sedative with a big-time body buzz that will keep you spaced out and happy all day long.

About this brand

Haze Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis company from Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in both live and cured concentrates, this unique brand boasts connoisseur-quality products whilst maintaining prices attractive to the everyday consumer. @hazecannaco #hazecannaco