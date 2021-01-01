 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. HAZE - Creme Brulee Cured Shatter (H/I)

HAZE - Creme Brulee Cured Shatter (H/I)

by HAZE Cannabis Co.

Write a review
HAZE Cannabis Co. Concentrates Terpenes HAZE - Creme Brulee Cured Shatter (H/I)

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

HAZE Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis extraction company from Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in live and cured concentrates, this unique brand boasts connoisseur-quality products whilst maintaining prices attractive to the everyday consumer.

About this brand

HAZE Cannabis Co. Logo
Haze Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis company from Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in both live and cured concentrates, this unique brand boasts connoisseur-quality products whilst maintaining prices attractive to the everyday consumer. @hazecannaco #hazecannaco

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review