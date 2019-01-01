 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. HAZE - Chill

HAZE - Chill

by HAZE Sublinguals

$20.00MSRP

About this product

EVOLVE your cannabis experience with bursts of refreshing mint in every Micro-dosed spray, followed by sweet minty undertones that will leave you focused, refreshed, and a feeling of clear minded euphoria for whatever your lifestyle requires..

About this brand

Meet HAZE, the newest product from the Family Treez Gang (FTG). HAZE was created for the active toker with a fast lifestyle. When the time just isnt right to smoke–HAZE!! With our patent pending formula and precise micro dose delivery, every spray of HAZE will deliver the same metered dose. We use only the finest clear concentrate and offer a number of flavors and mg options. Take your meds to the next level with HAZE sublingual-EVOLVE. Revolutionary new HAZE THC-infused sublingual mists are ideal for smoke-free medicating. You’ll get foolproof precision, high-impact results, and organic fresh flavors all in a patented sexy, sleek, take-it-anywhere package. Ask for HAZE Sublingual products today.