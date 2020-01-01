 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sh!ttlez

by HeadStash Only

About this product

Sh!ttlez example of what happens when two highly potent and aromatic plants, Sunset Sherbet and Watermelon Zkittles, are bred together to create a flavor filled and stimulating combination. Sh!ttlez bold sweet flavors and aromas combined with fresh uplifting effects that are perfect for daytime use. This hybrid is a great choice that keeps you alert and sharp while still providing pain relief and euphoria.

About this strain

Sunset

Sunset

Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try. 

About this brand

Born in the San Francisco Bay Area. The HeadStash brand was created specifically for Cannaisseur's & First time smokers alike, in the sense that we take serious pride in the products we provide. We believe in being a Brand you can trust with quality, consistency & passion for the plant we all love. Specializing in the cultivation of "Craft Cannabis", And with decades of experience, We spend everyday focused on the end result because we smoke too! We have built relationships with some of the Bay Areas most respected Breeders & Cannabis Companies as we continue to search for the best available strains to share with the world. Ask for HeadStash in your favorite shop & follow us on instagram for new drops & updates. Friends Don't Let Friends Smoke Reggie! #HeadStashOnly