Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sh!ttlez example of what happens when two highly potent and aromatic plants, Sunset Sherbet and Watermelon Zkittles, are bred together to create a flavor filled and stimulating combination. Sh!ttlez bold sweet flavors and aromas combined with fresh uplifting effects that are perfect for daytime use. This hybrid is a great choice that keeps you alert and sharp while still providing pain relief and euphoria.
Be the first to review this product.
Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try.