Headlight’s distillate is purified using the most advanced closed-path distillation techniques to isolate cannabinoids without chlorophyll, plant matter, or residual solvents. Whole-plant terpene profiles are then infused for incredible true-to-strain flavors including Granddaddy Purple, Moon Cookies and Tangie. For a cleaner hit, there’s Headlight’s terp-free dab.
Headlight is a premium line of high potency cannabis flower and concentrate products. For experienced consumers only, each strain contains some of the highest THC content found on the market. Our whole flower, pre-rolls and oil products are carefully sourced, reminding the most seasoned consumer or budtender of their first time. With Headlight, you can’t say you didn’t see it coming. Products are currently available in CA and WA state locations.