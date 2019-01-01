About this product
Headlight flower is sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent flower on the market. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, Platinum Cookies and Rainbow Jones, consumers that buy this high quality flower are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice. Available in: 1gx1 3.5gx1
About this strain
Atomic
Atomic by Bomb Seeds is a deep blend of potent genetics. OG Kush was crossed with Chemdawg, which was then crossed with THC Bomb to create Atomic. This blend of THC-dominant genetics lends Atomic potency that isn’t meant for everyone. Be warned that this intense high hits with a rush to the head and settles into a long-lasting body stone that evaporates stress and worries. Atomic has a fair yield and a Kushy flavor that is thick with gas and forest aromas. Enjoy Atomic after you clear your schedule as its effects may change your plans.