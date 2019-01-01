About this product
Headlight flower is sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent flower on the market. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, Platinum Cookies and Rainbow Jones, consumers that buy this high quality flower are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice. Available in: 1gx1
Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.