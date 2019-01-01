About this product
Headlight flower is sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent flower on the market. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, Platinum Cookies and Rainbow Jones, consumers that buy this high quality flower are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice. Available in: 1gx1 3.5gx1
About this strain
Orange Creamsicle
Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.