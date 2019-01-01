About this product
Headlight flower is sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent flower on the market. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, Platinum Cookies and Rainbow Jones, consumers that buy this high quality flower are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice. Available in: 1gx1 3.5gx1
About this strain
Rainbow Jones
Rainbow Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a colorful indica-dominant strain with golden hairs and varying shades of purple. Created by crossing Granddaddy Purple and Casey Jones, this strain offers predominantly sedative effects coupled with Casey Jones’ heady euphoria. The terpene profile is tart and earthy while retaining an herbaceous spice upon combustion/vaporization. Enjoy Rainbow Jones later into the evening to assist with minor physical pain, depression, or restlessness.