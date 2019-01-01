About this product
Headlight Vape Cartridges are sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent oil on the market. With popular strains including Grand Daddy Purple, Haze, and Moon Cookies, consumers that buy this high quality oil are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice.
About this strain
Haze
The illustrious Haze sativa first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Although Haze cultivators must wait patiently for Haze flowers to reach full maturation, few strains can match the high-energy, creative buzz provided by this strain. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness.