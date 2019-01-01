 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Headlight Oil (Mixed)

Headlight Oil (Mixed)

by Headlight

Write a review
Headlight Concentrates Cartridges Headlight Oil (Mixed)

Learn More

About this product

Headlight Vape Cartridges are sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent oil on the market. With popular strains including Grand Daddy Purple, Haze, and Moon Cookies, consumers that buy this high quality oil are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Headlight Logo
Headlight is a premium line of high potency cannabis flower and concentrate products. For experienced consumers only, each strain contains some of the highest THC content found on the market. Our whole flower, pre-rolls and oil products are carefully sourced, reminding the most seasoned consumer or budtender of their first time. With Headlight, you can’t say you didn’t see it coming. Products are currently available in CA and WA state locations.