Fruity Pebbles Cannabis Distillate Cartridge

by Healing Light Bodega

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Fruity Pebbles (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of Fruity Pebbles!

About this strain

FPOG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

 FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!

About this brand

Patients deserve to have Medical Marijuana that is clean and natural. As farmers and patients, we respect the plant and grow only the best Medical Cannabis using only the best farming practices. All medicinal cannabis products cultivated and produced are thoroughly tested by CB Labs in Novato, CA for Cannabinoid Potency, Terpene Content, Pesticides, Microbiological Contamination (mold, fungus, yeast, E Coli) and Residual Solvents (for extracts). All Medical Cannabis must receive a SLAMM Certification (Safe Legal Access to Medical Marijuana) to be offered on our menu.