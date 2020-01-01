 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Healing Light Bodega

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both the cerebral elevation associated with sativas and the heavy resin production of indicas. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, the spicy, pine-scented sativa has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower. Potency Testing Total THC: 80.89% THC: 60.19% THCa: 19.76% THCV: 0.93% Total CBD: 0.73% CBD: 0.73% CBDa: ND CBN: 4.73% CBG: 0.96% CBGa: ND CBC: 0.37% Total Cannabinoids: 87.67% Microbiological Screening Aerobic Count: PASS Coliforms: PASS Enterobacteria: PASS E Coli Count: PASS Yeast and Mold: PASS Pseudomonas: PASS Salmonella: PASS Pesticide Testing Heavy metals: PASS Carbamates: PASS Organophosphates: PASS Terpene Testing mg/g Total 19.44 alpha-Pinene ND Camphene 0 beta-Myrcene 9.7 (-)-beta-Pinene 0.42 delta-3-Carene 0.6 alpha-Terpinene ND Ocimene 0.01 d-Limonene 7.04 p-cymene ND gamma-Terpinene ND Terpinolene 0.01 Linalool 0.01 (-)-Isopulegol ND Geraniol 0.01 beta-Caryophyllene 1.59 alpha-Humulene 0.06 (-)-Guaiol ND Nerolidol 1 ND Nerolidol 2 ND (-)-alpha-Bisabolol ND http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/jack-herer-7/

About this strain

Jack Herer

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

Healing Light Bodega Logo
Patients deserve to have Medical Marijuana that is clean and natural. As farmers and patients, we respect the plant and grow only the best Medical Cannabis using only the best farming practices. All medicinal cannabis products cultivated and produced are thoroughly tested by CB Labs in Novato, CA for Cannabinoid Potency, Terpene Content, Pesticides, Microbiological Contamination (mold, fungus, yeast, E Coli) and Residual Solvents (for extracts). All Medical Cannabis must receive a SLAMM Certification (Safe Legal Access to Medical Marijuana) to be offered on our menu.