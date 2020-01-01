 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Killer Purple - Humboldt Family (Delete)

Killer Purple - Humboldt Family (Delete)

by Healing Light Bodega

Write a review
Healing Light Bodega Cannabis Flower Killer Purple - Humboldt Family (Delete)

$10.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

An old school PNW favorite that has its roots deep in marijuana culture, the Killer Purple has been grown and favorited by old heads in the cannabis industry for decades. Her short, blocky frame screams “Indica”, Killer purple defines the meaning of the word. She will weigh you down until you are forced to submit, her midnight purple flowers are a force to be reckoned with.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Healing Light Bodega Logo
Patients deserve to have Medical Marijuana that is clean and natural. As farmers and patients, we respect the plant and grow only the best Medical Cannabis using only the best farming practices. All medicinal cannabis products cultivated and produced are thoroughly tested by CB Labs in Novato, CA for Cannabinoid Potency, Terpene Content, Pesticides, Microbiological Contamination (mold, fungus, yeast, E Coli) and Residual Solvents (for extracts). All Medical Cannabis must receive a SLAMM Certification (Safe Legal Access to Medical Marijuana) to be offered on our menu.