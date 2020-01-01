Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
An old school PNW favorite that has its roots deep in marijuana culture, the Killer Purple has been grown and favorited by old heads in the cannabis industry for decades. Her short, blocky frame screams “Indica”, Killer purple defines the meaning of the word. She will weigh you down until you are forced to submit, her midnight purple flowers are a force to be reckoned with.
Be the first to review this product.